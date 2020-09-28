Photos: The unveiling of Nanky & listening of Remedy EP

Music record label Sultan Incorporation, over the weekend, unveiled their newest artist, Nanky whiles also holding a listening party for his debut Remedy EP.

Held at the Bar B Lounge, the event saw stakeholders and fellow artists attending to extend their support to the latest addition to the Ghanaian music industry.

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

