Events
Photos: The unveiling of Nanky & listening of Remedy EP
Music record label Sultan Incorporation, over the weekend, unveiled their newest artist, Nanky whiles also holding a listening party for his debut Remedy EP.
Held at the Bar B Lounge, the event saw stakeholders and fellow artists attending to extend their support to the latest addition to the Ghanaian music industry.
