Connect Fm Community Street Rap Battle Grand Finale is this Saturday!

After eight competitive weeks of extraordinary performances, which saw the men being separated from the boys, the final showdown is here!

The grand finale of season three of Connect FM’s Community Street Rap Battle is scheduled to take place this weekend, Saturday 19th September 2020 at Kojo Krom Lorry Park at 7PM. The show will also stream live online, Facebook: Connect 97.1.

According to the Management of Connect FM, the grand finale of the Connect FM Community Street Rap Battle promises to be fun filled with unique rap bars, hard punchlines, inventiveness and lyrical dexterity.

Your guess is as good as mine, who wins the night when the eleven gifted rappers clash? Who gets the bragging rights and wins ultimate prize: one year management deal, five mastered songs and GHC50,000 worth of promotion across all Media General platforms.

The first runner up will have three mastered songs and GHC10,000 worth of promotion as the prize package whilst the second runner up will receive two mastered songs and GHC10,000 worth of promotion across all Media General platforms..

The Connect FM Community Street Rap Battle is sponsored by Adonko Next Level Energy Drink and Verna Active Mineral Water.

