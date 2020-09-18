Events

Connect Fm Community Street Rap Battle Grand Finale is this Saturday!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 39 mins ago
Connect Fm Community Street Rap Battle Grand Finale is this Saturday!
Connect Fm Community Street Rap Battle Grand Finale is this Saturday! Photo Credit: Connect Fm

After eight competitive weeks of extraordinary performances, which saw the men being separated from the boys, the final showdown is here!  

The grand finale of season three of Connect FM’s Community Street Rap Battle is scheduled to take place this weekend, Saturday 19th September 2020 at Kojo Krom Lorry Park at 7PM. The show will also stream live online, Facebook: Connect 97.1.

According to the Management of Connect FM, the grand finale of the Connect FM Community Street Rap Battle promises to be fun filled with unique rap bars, hard punchlines, inventiveness and lyrical dexterity.

Your guess is as good as mine, who wins the night when the eleven gifted rappers clash? Who gets the bragging rights and wins ultimate prize: one year management deal, five mastered songs and GHC50,000 worth of promotion across all Media General platforms.

The first runner up will have three mastered songs and GHC10,000 worth of promotion as the prize package whilst the second runner up will receive two mastered songs and GHC10,000 worth of promotion across all Media General platforms..

The Connect FM Community Street Rap Battle is sponsored by Adonko Next Level Energy Drink and Verna Active Mineral Water. 

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 39 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker