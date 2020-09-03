Women In Worship 2020 comes off semi-virtually on September 20

The 2020 edition of Women In Worship comes off unabated this year as all is set for the annual event to roll out.

Mrs. Georgina Nettey, CEO of Genet Services – organizers of the prestigious all-women worship concert, and other stakeholders paid a warm visit to the Teshie Children’s Home with a donation of items and cash as well as to launch the 2020 edition of the flagship event.

Addressing the press and dignitaries present (including gospel legends Tagoe Sisters, Stella Aba Seal and more) at the event, Mrs. Georgina Nettey outlined activities and lay down preparations prior to this year’s event.

She announced that this year’s event would be held as a Semi-Virtual Experience, under the theme, “Alpha & Omega” (God is the beginning and the end).

This year’s worship experience seeks to celebrate and honor the hard work of Gospel Minstrels who have obliged the gospel industry and ministry with dignified music and Christian morals over the decades; Dubbing it “The Honoring And Timeless Experience”.

Embellishing our honoring and timeless night with you by distinction will be Bernice Offei, Amy Amber Newman, Mary Ghansah, Diana Hopeson, Stella Aba Seal, Hannah Marfo, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Helena Rabbles, Tiwa of Yaw Sarpong Fame, Esther Nyamekye and Mama Esther, she added.

Disclosing few excitements embedded in this quest, Mrs. Nettey emphasized on giving our veterans a Drive-in experience from our partner automobile company, Royal Couch Red Carpet Experience, a video documentary on the lifecycle and musical voyage and other prime engagements such as holiday treats, spa and beauty makeovers, etc.

The 2020 edition of the event would be held on Sunday September 20th, 2020 at 4pm sharp as a semi-virtual experience, to stream on Women In Worship official streaming platforms and other selected media platforms with limited tickets available for purchase.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!