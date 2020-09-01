Prep up for the maiden AY Poyoo Live + Virtual Concert!

Everybody Wash Out! It’s Ghana’s new music discovery with a comical twist- AY Poyoo presenting to us his maiden concert; AY Poyoo Live + Virtual Concert

The concert which will be full of new musical experiences and appreciation of unique creative talents comes off on the 4th of September 2020.

The night will feature incredible and talented artists like (in no special order) Wanlov The Kubolor, Sister Deborah, Solid K, Ablekuma Nanalace, Kafui Chordz, Kofi Jamar, Ahkan, Kweli, Ohemaa Dadao and Yaw Lucaz.

The concert will be at the “Prime Bar” North Industrial Area, Accra (Ghana) and will be streamed live on Ay Poyoo’s Facebook Page (@AyPoyoo) and official YouTube Channel (Official AY POYOO).

The event is powered by Thank God It’s Friday and 925 Music and will be streamed live simultaneously on both platforms. Performances begin at 6pm GMT.

It will be 2 Hours of amazing performances and appearances. Every minute will be memorable and totally worth experiencing.





Ay Poyoo revealed that he has put in a lot of work to make this a success because he believes Ghanaians and his fans around the world are expecting the best out of him.

It is going to be a great experience and a pleasure-giving all viewers the best of the night.

He also said all artists joining him on this great occasion are some of the greatest artists and performers he has ever seen. And it’s a blessing having them at his concert.

