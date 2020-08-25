GIAM Family to usher souls in; New Testament Worship & Praise

Events

Convening under the umbrella of GIAM Family, headed by Ps.Chris Ocloo will be The New Testament Worship & Praise event.

The gathering will come off on Saturday the 12th of September, 2020 inside the main auditorium of the Destiny Transformation Centre, Mataheko Zongo Junction, 12pm prompt.

The event will be split into two sessions where we have a music workshop from revered authorities in vocals, intruments and music production such as David Otchere.

Further intensifying the benefit of the music workshop will be Caleb Ashong Katai taking attendants through the intricacies of sound production for live stage, studio, indoor and outdoor events.

The gathering will then zoom into a practical time with the main concert for the day headlined by Ps. Chris Ocloo and supported by other dynamic vessels such as Joycelyn Ocloo, ADOMcwesi and all the way from South Africa, Godsway Ocloo.

Be sure to clear your schedules, plan and prepare to partake in this life transforming worship gathering, none like you’ve ever witnessed.

Get ready to delve deeper into the new creation realities of a child of God and how it must reflect in a more accurate way in our gospel songs than some of what is out there.

Brace up for enlightenment on how to praise and worship God the right way for effective results.

GIAM (God In A Man) Family is a new testament based worship ministry of believers in Christ alone, equipping and raising worshipers with the message of Christ, all that Christ has done in his death, burial and resurrection as it defines what they sing about.

Kindly Register for attendance to the free event here. Connect with this ministry on Facebook: GIAM Family and subscribe to the YouTube page: GIAMFamily TV.

