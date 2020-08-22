Events

4 hours ago
All Eyes on the VGMA Weekend. Photo Credit: Charterhouse

This August, the spotlight is back on our Culture, our Music, our Artistes with the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020.

30 Awards will be presented at 2 exclusive events on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th August at 8pm each night.

The event will feature a galaxy of stars including E.L, KiDi, Adina, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Akwaboah, King Promise, Eno Barony, Strongman, Celestine Donkor, Ras Kuuku and Efya.

Don’t miss the VGMAs Live on TV3, Soundcity TV, The Base TV , Rok Ghana on DSTV and streamed on MTVbase and on Ghana Music Awards pages.

The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is produced by Charterhouse with support from TV3, DSTV, KPMG, Soundcity, The Base TV, media partners and brought to you by VF, the future is exciting, ready?

