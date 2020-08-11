Events

Joyce Blessing to headline Unbreakable Virtual Concert

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 13 mins ago
Joyce Blessing set to headline Unbreakable Virtual Concert
Joyce Blessing set to headline Unbreakable Virtual Concert Photo Credit: Unbreakable Joyce Blessing /Facebook

Having proven her deservedness of the Unbreakable tag after her marital &label issues, Joyce Blessing blesses us with the Unbreakable Virtual Concert.

The event comes off on the 30th of August 2020 at exactly 6pm across all her social media pages @unbreakableJoyceBlessing.

Do well to follow her new social media accounts.

Stay tuned as the vibrant and energetic vessel ushers you into an unforgettable experience with God through praise and worship.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

