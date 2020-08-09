Events

SK Frimpong goes virtual with 2020 edition of Dynamic Praise

Join him worship the most potent immunity against any physical/spiritual pandemic.

2 hours ago
SK Frimpong has proven to be a vessel set apart for the Lord’s use with his iconic worshipful deliveries over the years and is yet to prove to us once again that the oil upon his life never goes stale.

SK Frimpong is set to shake the very foundations of Ghana and the world ata large as he goes virtual on the 16th of August with his annual flagship event, Dynamic Praise.

This year’s line up will see other anointed minstrels join him to raise high the banner of result-oriented worship.

They include the likes of Selina Boateng, The energetic Minister Paolo, Yvonne Menz, among several other surprise packages.

Founded upon the theme; Let Your Glory Fall, the entire event will be facilitated by Gospel media personality, OB Nartey.

It will be aired live on Praise Tv and Angel Tv as well as on the Facebook Live page of SK Frimpomng and Kristo Media.

Make a date to feast in worship with the protector of our souls and the most potent immunity against medical, physical, emotional, financial, spiritual and viral pandemics.

