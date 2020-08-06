Rose Adjei joins other promising acts for #WeAreOne virtual concert tonight!

A coalition of burgeoning acts in the Gospel music fraternity known as We Are One is set to host its maiden concert virtually Tonight dubbed, #WeAreOne Virtual Concert.

Headlining the event is renowned Gospel minstrel, Rose Adjei, alongside several promising Gospel acts such as Ike Warren, Ewura Gold, Donald, Ivy Yirenkyi, Samuel Ateh, Regina Ansah, Kwame Gyan and Lizzy Ntiamoah.

It will be streamed live on the Facebook page of Encounter Chapel International where the event will be shot from.

It will also be streamed on the We Are One Facebook page at exactly 7pm.

It is the next generation of Ghana’s global Gospel exports at play tonight and you can’t miss this rare moment to have a sneak peak into the future.

