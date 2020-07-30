Ghana Music on steroids this Friday with these 5 major events!

This Friday the 31st of July, Ghana’s Music Industry will come to a stand still as these 5 major happenings take center stage.

Wendy Shay is set to host her maiden virtual Survival Concert on the pay-per-view platform at www.Kri8.tv for only GHS 5 so Shay Gang should get ready for the one true Queen of Ghana Music!

Occuring on the same day will be KiDi’s Galaxy A Live Concert at 7pm across social media: @SamsungGhana and on YouTube: Lynx Entertainment. Y’all Know he is the buzz now right?

The Fante Rap enigma, Teephlow will also be educating us on the last day of this month with the Road To Phlowducation Two – R2P2 virtual at 6pm GMT & 2pm EST solely on his YouTube Channel: Official Teephlow.

Muse Africa will equally be engaging music lovers on the same day with the Introlude Virtual Concert airing on Via-Sat, Go TV channel 815 featuring your top 5 favorite artistes.

As if all these weren’t Already enough, Beyonce will be blessing us with Black Is King- a film which features several music videos from her latest album including the most anticipated visuals for Already ft. Shatta Wale

It’s definitely a day to watch out for!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!