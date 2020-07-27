Rocky Dawuni to perform virtually for American Radio Station, KCRW tomorrow

Following an intense media tour for his new video “Champion Arise“ from his most recent release “Beats of Zion” Rocky Dawuni will be playing a virtual concert for American Radio Station, KCRW on Tuesday, July 28th

His latest album has been receiving amazing support including adds on BET Soul, BET Jams, TV Africa and many more platforms.

He is currently in Africa working on new music and plans to release a highly anticipated EP later this year.

In lieu of the usual summer tour schedule due to the current global situation, Rocky has been focusing on his activism projects including the Rocky Dawuni Foundation’s Sankofa Center as well as large scale organic farming and tree planting.

In his role as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa, Rocky has lent his voice to some high profile online performances / fundraisers including Artists for Amazonia alongside Peter Gabriel, Jeff Bridges, Dave Mathews as well as Pathway to Paris alongside Patti Smith, Talib Kweli, Thom Yorke, Jane Fonda and Jimmy Iovine, to name a few.

He hopes to return the live music scene and his fans as soon as possible!

Please check out GRAMMY nominated Rocky Dawuni “In Residence” on KCRW’s “Morning Becomes Eclectic” this Tuesday!

Follow Rocky Dawuni: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Subscribe to His YouTube page.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!