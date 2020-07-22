Events

Kwame Gyan poised to touch lives with; Sifafest 2020

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 58 mins ago
Kwame Gyan poised to touch lives with; Sifafest 2020
Kwame Gyan poised to touch lives with; Sifafest 2020 Photo Credit: Kwame Gyan/Facebook

Burgeoning Gospel music minister, Kwame Gyan is bent on blessing lives with the 4th edition of his annual, Sifafest worship gathering.

Having run this event for 4 solid years, this year’s edition takes a virtual turn as it will be streamed live across his Facebook page.

It will be held on the 2nd of August from 6pm under the theme, Hallelujah.

Supporting acts include Manuel Agorsor, Kweku Teye, Joachim Nyame Eshun, KobbySalm, Edem Evangelist and Mealz.

Kwame Gyan’s ministry is something to experience yourselves as he dishes out clean vocals backed by the power of God.

Himself and the host of other ministers will definitely be a blessing to you. Anticipate!

Image may contain: 5 people, text

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker