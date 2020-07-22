Kwame Gyan poised to touch lives with; Sifafest 2020

Burgeoning Gospel music minister, Kwame Gyan is bent on blessing lives with the 4th edition of his annual, Sifafest worship gathering.

Having run this event for 4 solid years, this year’s edition takes a virtual turn as it will be streamed live across his Facebook page.

It will be held on the 2nd of August from 6pm under the theme, Hallelujah.

Supporting acts include Manuel Agorsor, Kweku Teye, Joachim Nyame Eshun, KobbySalm, Edem Evangelist and Mealz.

Kwame Gyan’s ministry is something to experience yourselves as he dishes out clean vocals backed by the power of God.

Himself and the host of other ministers will definitely be a blessing to you. Anticipate!

