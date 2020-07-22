Emmanuel Bredu readies for Limitless IV virtual concert

Fast-rising Gospel act, Emmanuel Bredu is bound to host the 4th edition of his annual event ‘Limitless’ under the theme, Fresh Revival.

The acts on board include the prolific worshipper Efo Xolali, Nhyiraba Gideon of Agbebolo fame, the anointed songbird Ms Raphiya, the Fire brand Chris Ametepe and one of Ghana’s top lead guitarists, Prince Matthews.

It comes off on Friday 31st July at 6pm on the Facebook and YouTube pages of Emmanuel Bredu.

Emmanuel Bredu recently debuted with the Limitless album which harbours a whopping 12 songs of lyrical dexterity and spiritual impartation.

He is fafst becomin g a prominent voice of the next generation Gospel acts and is poised to keep being a blessing through his ministry.

