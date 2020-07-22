Events

Emmanuel Bredu readies for Limitless IV virtual concert

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Emmanuel Bredu readies for Limitless IV virtual concert
Emmanuel Bredu readies for Limitless IV virtual concert Photo Credit: Emmanuel Bredu/Facebook

Fast-rising Gospel act, Emmanuel Bredu is bound to host the 4th edition of his annual event ‘Limitless’ under the theme, Fresh Revival.

The acts on board include the prolific worshipper Efo Xolali, Nhyiraba Gideon of Agbebolo fame, the anointed songbird Ms Raphiya, the Fire brand Chris Ametepe and one of Ghana’s top lead guitarists, Prince Matthews.

It comes off on Friday 31st July at 6pm on the Facebook and YouTube pages of Emmanuel Bredu.

Emmanuel Bredu recently debuted with the Limitless album which harbours a whopping 12 songs of lyrical dexterity and spiritual impartation.

He is fafst becomin g a prominent voice of the next generation Gospel acts and is poised to keep being a blessing through his ministry.

Image may contain: 6 people, including Efo Xolali, text

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker