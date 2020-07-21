Events

Lamisi, Prince Bright, Yaw Sarpong, Mr Drew steal show at Mask4All Charity Concert

The Mask4All Charity Concert has been successfully held with several top guns in the music game gracing the stage and thrilling the virtual audience.

The COVID-19-themed music concert was put together by the Coalition of Event Managers and Suppliers, an interest group of professionals in Ghana’s events ecosystem.

Featuring KiDi, Lamisi, Prince Bright, Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo, Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew and a host of others, it paid a fitting tribute to the group’s socially-progressive campaign to contribute to ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.

Broadcast live to a global television audience, it saw in full splendour, the expertise of all the members of the group, which handed the event a solid appeal.

Prior to Saturday’s event, the Mask4All campaign had garnered support by embarking on a massive drive to mobilize face masks for distribution to the vulnerable while putting out educational material on multiple mediums to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers set out to acknowledge the collective efforts in fighting Covid-19; creating public awareness and education on preventive safety measures; mobilizing face masks for free distribution to the needy and inspiring hope in these difficult times.

The coalition include Rhythmz Africa, Pozitiv Communication, 3Music Network, Platinum Live Media, Event Factory, Virtual Limit Productions, Ritel Telecommunication Ltd, WAB Lighting Treasured Memories and Twitch House Marketing.

Others include the Oval Workshop, Kabutey my MC, The Victoria by Prop Haven, 9K Media Hub, Image Bureau, E-volution International, JH Health Connect, 16284 Public Relations, 33 Point One Nine, Valuecom Consult, Timeline Creatives and the Patch Bay Band.

The concert and Mask4All initiative was also put together with the support of the Creative Arts Council, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, and Multimedia Broadasting with Joy Prime as the lead.

Donors include Stanbic, Airtel Tigo, Erata Motors, Wear Ghana, Street and Homeless Shelter Foundation and Fidele Couture.

