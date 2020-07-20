Who wins what at VGMA 2020 this August?

The build up to the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, (2020 VGMA) has began and fanbases can’t stop pitching their nominated acts

In a newly developed TV show dubbed, Countdown Series, pundits are all over on who wins what in this year’s edition.

It airs on TV3 every Sunday at 6 pm with renowned media personality, Giovanni Caleb alongside other insightful music pundits.

Mrs Theresa Ayoade of Charterhouse productions has revealed that the 2020 VGMAs will have a live audience, with adherence to social-distancing and health protocols.

For Ghanaian artistes stuck abroad and the foreign audiences, Mrs Ayoade said that preparations for a virtual alternative, were underway.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!