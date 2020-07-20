All set for Sarkodie’s Black Love virtual concert!

As exclusively revealed by Ghanamusic.com, CEO of Sarkcess Music, Sarkodie, has announced further details about his incoming ‘Black Love’ virtual concert.

The virtual event is scheduled to take place on the 16th of August 2020 and will be supported by several of his friends in the industry, hopefully all or most of the featured acts on his latest Afrobeats album, Black Love.

The event is being hosted on Ceek.com.

