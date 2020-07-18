Events

Lamisi to illuminate lives with; Brighter Side virtual concert

Her stage delivery and northern flair is something to behold!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 27 mins ago
Lamisi to illuminate lives with Brighter Side virtual concert
Lamisi to illuminate lives with Brighter Side virtual concert Photo Credit: Lamisi /Facebook

Burgeoning female songbird & vocalizer of the indigenous northern sound, Lamisi has announced her incoming virtual concert, Brighter Side.

The concert is a live studio experience of her Brighter Side album and will come off on the 25th of July at exactly 8pm.

It will be streamed live across her YouTube Channel and Facebook Page as well as on the Facebook page of Kofi Tv.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Nana Prof: the multi-faceted Gospel music enigma

Nana Prof: the multi-faceted Gospel music enigma

4 days ago
Photo of Wendy Shay set to host virtual ‘Survival Concert’ for charity

Wendy Shay set to host virtual ‘Survival Concert’ for charity

4 days ago
Photo of Shatta Wale shocks Medikal with GHS 10k!

Shatta Wale shocks Medikal with GHS 10k!

5 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 28: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 28: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker