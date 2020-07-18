Lamisi to illuminate lives with; Brighter Side virtual concert

Burgeoning female songbird & vocalizer of the indigenous northern sound, Lamisi has announced her incoming virtual concert, Brighter Side.

The concert is a live studio experience of her Brighter Side album and will come off on the 25th of July at exactly 8pm.

It will be streamed live across her YouTube Channel and Facebook Page as well as on the Facebook page of Kofi Tv.

