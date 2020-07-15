Blakk Rasta announces axing of virtual event on Lalafio.com

Reggae artiste and radio personality, Blakk Rasta has announced a cancellation of his virtual concert on Lalafio.com

The latest crooner of the viral Mallam Tonga single has revealed that his scheduled event has been axed due to professional reasons.

The event was set to take place on Friday 17th July from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm

