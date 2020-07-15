Events
Blakk Rasta announces axing of virtual event on Lalafio.com
Reggae artiste and radio personality, Blakk Rasta has announced a cancellation of his virtual concert on Lalafio.com
The latest crooner of the viral Mallam Tonga single has revealed that his scheduled event has been axed due to professional reasons.
The event was set to take place on Friday 17th July from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm
