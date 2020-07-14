Events

It comes off on July 31 with a pay-per-view of GHS 5 for the needy

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Wendy Shay set to host virtual 'Survival Concert' for charity Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Facebook

Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay is poised to host an online virtual concert dubbed Survival Concert on 31st July 2020.

Through her Shay Foundation together with Rufftown Records and Kri8 Concept, she will be thrilling music lovers and the world to a stunning Pay-Per-View event with all proceeds going to charity.

Shay Foundation, since its inception in 2019 has targetted the less privileged in the society to help alleviate poverty and satisfying Sustainable development goals (SDGs) one and two; No poverty and Zero hunger respectively.

The latest addition to the 5S of the Ghana Music industry will thrill patrons with her back-to-back hits songs for only GHS 5.

This concert can be watched live by subscribing on all mobile money platforms via www.kri8.tv/wendy shay or you can call 0553075359 to purchase your viewing voucher(s).

