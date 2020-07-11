Events

KiDi, Kwabena Kwabena, Kinaata billed for; Ghana Party In The Park virtual event TODAY!

It's live on Facebook & Youtube @akwaabauk & @ghanapartyinthepark, 5pm

KiDi, Kwabena Kwabena, Kofi Kinaata have been billed to thrill fans at the virtual edition of the annual Ghana party in the park [GPITP] festival slated for July 11, 2020.

Akwaaba Group events limited have rolled out this year’s line up through a press release. 

Due to  the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it is prudent that Akwaaba Group events limited keep fans and followers entertained. 

The lineup includes; Ghanaian singer Kidi aka “the gyal dem sugar”, “smooth crooner” Kwabena Kwabena, “fante rap god”Kofi kinaata as well as a performance from The characters band from the UK. 

The virtual edition of The Ghana party in The park will be hosted by radio presenter and disc jockey Andy Dosty. 

The show will be live on Facebook and youtube @akwaabauk and @ghanapartyinthepark.

