Events

Joe Mettle leads us into ‘The Secret Place’ this Sunday

Be sure to make a date with your bundles, phones and laptops

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 56 mins ago
Joe Mettle leads us into 'The Secret Place' this Sunday with; Yesu Mo
Joe Mettle leads us into 'The Secret Place' this Sunday with; Yesu Mo Photo Credit: Attuquaye

Joe Mettle is undoubtedly setting us up for an overflow of some spiritually edifying goodness this Sunday, July 5 as he drops his latest ‘Yesu Mo’ single while simultaneously blessing us with ‘The Secret Place’ virtual concert.

The ‘Yesu Mo’ single will be available across all digital streaming platforms such as Aftown, Apple Music, Itunes, Shazam, Amazon, among several others.

Advertisement

Powered by Reverb Studios, the release will herald the unfolding of his annual Praiz Reloaded event under the theme, The Secret Place.

It will feature other burgeoning acts in the Gospel space such as his Reverb Studios signee, Luigi Maclean, Carl Clottey and Kofi Owusu Peprah.

Two of Ghana’s vibrant Gospel music delights; MOGmusic and Ps. Edwin Dadson will also join in to support the virtual experience.

Be sure to make a date with your bundles, phones and laptops as Joe Mettle comes your way this Sunday via his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

It will surely be a journey into the secret place of the Most High where we truly get to be covered from COVID-19 and all other troubles of this world which intensifies by the day!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Fans corner Stefflon Don into confirming a Shatta Wale feature

Fans corner Stefflon Don into confirming a Shatta Wale feature

5 days ago
Photo of Mood Swings: Edem announces 6-track EP

Mood Swings: Edem announces 6-track EP

5 days ago
Photo of Sampling vs Interpolation – Paul Ayitey

Sampling vs Interpolation – Paul Ayitey

5 days ago
Photo of From honoring an ex-president to doing CSR; Keche blesses lives this week!

From honoring an ex-president to doing CSR; Keche blesses lives this week!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker