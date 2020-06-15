Akan thrills thousands with his Efie Nwom IG Live Virtual Concert

Indigenous rap icon, Akan, successfully entertained fans on an IG Live virtual concert dubbed, Efie Nwom on Saturday 13th June.

The rapper who recently featured Efya on his latest single thrilled fans to some amazing back to back masterpieces of his.

Backed by the Senku Band, the “Me Sika Aduro” crooner rendered live performances of some of his best-known hits including records from his critically-received Onipa Akoma album.



In recent months, as a result of social restrictions occasioned by COVID-19, virtual concerts have grown in popularity, serving as the main performance avenue for musicians across the world.

Akan joined a long list of Ghanaian acts that have staged virtual concerts recently; Samini, Shatta Wale, and MEDiKAL key among them.



Born Bernard Nana Appiah he performs almost exclusively in his native Twi and is widely respected for his poetic panache, even drawing comparison with the likes of Obrafour, whom the rapper names among his musical mentors.

