Charterhouse CEO confirms August for a 2020 VGMA edition

After several deliberations and speculations surrounding the organising of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, (2020 VGMA) Charterhouse’s Theresa Ayoade, has indicated that it’s scheduled to take place in August.

This is due to President Akufo-Addo’s move to ease some of the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The challenges of putting together logistics and not being sure of expected revenue is a real issue.

In normal times, we will have been able to sell up to 4,000 tickets in VGMA-related events, but it is not so now,” Mrs Ayoade told Accra-based Joy FM.

She further anchored the entire organisation of this year’s event on the guidelines provided by the Tourism Ministry via the social media and other online platforms.

However, she disclosed that it won’t be a virtual event like the just-ended 3Music Awards. The 2020 VGMAs will have a live audience, with adherence to social-distancing and health protocols.

For Ghanaian artistes stuck abroad and the foreign audiences, Mrs Ayoade said that preparations for a virtual alternative, were underway.

