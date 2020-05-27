Samini, King of live Performances to host Untamed Virtual Concert this Saturday!

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall sensation Samini will be holding a virtual concert for his fans dubbed ‘Untamed’ Concert.

The 2005 Ghana Music Awards artiste of the year will be joining the likes of Shatta Wale who recently held his Faith Concert.

Advertisement

Samini’s concert has been set for Saturday, May 30, 2020 at exactly 8PM and will be live on his YouTube page.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!