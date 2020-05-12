Akesse Brempong’s Heal Our Land Virtual Concert was the definition of excellence – fans react

In the wake of the novel coronavirus which has now exceeded 5000 cases in Ghana alone, artists all over the world have been ee aching out to their fanbases via virtual concerts or Instagram live sessions.

The case isn’t different right here in the motherland as several acts have held their own virtual concert or performed at an organised virtual event.

It was initiated by Shatta Wale and followed by Edem while names such as Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Bosom P Tung, Kweku Smoke, Camidoh, among several others have delivered at other virtual events.







The Gospel music space has equally proven its relevance with its fair share of virtual concerts from the likes of Sonnie Badu, Joe Mettle, MOGmusic, Jeshurun Okyere, Efe Grace, Harry King, Carl Clottey, Daughters Of Glorious Jesus, among several others.

The latest to join the train is none other than the Gospel Reggae/Afrobeat Kingpin, Akesse Brempong, who successfully held the Heal Our Land Virtual Concert on Saturday May 9.

The event has been classified by critics and key industry players as being the only event so far with the best stage set design, sound quality output and the overall smooth running of the entire production.

Attracting several thousands of viewers from across the globe, fans couldn’t just help but commend the entire team for such work of excellence.

Joe Mettle and his Love Gift band couldn’t have been anything more than the perfect compliment to such top-notch production.

The event was simply an effective synergy of artistic excellence and spiritual edification.

Akesse Brempong has since expressed his gratitude to all who made it happen and has promised the continuation of such refreshing inflow from his camp aside his major outdoor Agape Carnivals.

