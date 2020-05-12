Events

Akesse Brempong’s Heal Our Land Virtual Concert was the definition of excellence – fans react

The event is the best virtual concert held so far

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Akesse Brempong's Heal Our Land Virtual Concert was the definition of excellence - fans react
Akesse Brempong's Heal Our Land Virtual Concert was the definition of excellence - fans react Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong / Facebook

In the wake of the novel coronavirus which has now exceeded 5000 cases in Ghana alone, artists all over the world have been ee aching out to their fanbases via virtual concerts or Instagram live sessions.

The case isn’t different right here in the motherland as several acts have held their own virtual concert or performed at an organised virtual event.

Advertisement

It was initiated by Shatta Wale and followed by Edem while names such as Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Bosom P Tung, Kweku Smoke, Camidoh, among several others have delivered at other virtual events.

The Gospel music space has equally proven its relevance with its fair share of virtual concerts from the likes of Sonnie Badu, Joe Mettle, MOGmusic, Jeshurun Okyere, Efe Grace, Harry King, Carl Clottey, Daughters Of Glorious Jesus, among several others.

The latest to join the train is none other than the Gospel Reggae/Afrobeat Kingpin, Akesse Brempong, who successfully held the Heal Our Land Virtual Concert on Saturday May 9.

The event has been classified by critics and key industry players as being the only event so far with the best stage set design, sound quality output and the overall smooth running of the entire production.

Attracting several thousands of viewers from across the globe, fans couldn’t just help but commend the entire team for such work of excellence.

Joe Mettle and his Love Gift band couldn’t have been anything more than the perfect compliment to such top-notch production.

The event was simply an effective synergy of artistic excellence and spiritual edification.

Akesse Brempong has since expressed his gratitude to all who made it happen and has promised the continuation of such refreshing inflow from his camp aside his major outdoor Agape Carnivals.

Advertisement

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 23yrs in the game & still winning awards – Okyeame Kwame on 3Music Awards Best Album win

23yrs in the game & still winning awards – Okyeame Kwame on 3Music Awards Best Album win

1 week ago
Photo of 2020 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

1 week ago
Photo of D-Black joins Bring Back Azonto campaign

D-Black joins Bring Back Azonto campaign

1 week ago
Photo of List of winners: 3 Music Awards 2020

List of winners: 3 Music Awards 2020

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker