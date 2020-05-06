Events

Akesse Brempong to roar with Joe Mettle this Saturday at Heal Our Land Virtual Concert

It comes off on Saturday 9th May at 7 pm on Homebase TV & A TV

Akesse Brempong to roar with Joe Mettle this Saturday at Heal Our Land Virtual Concert
Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong

The lion Akesse Brempong comes your way again with a special edition of the Heal Our Land Virtual Concert which features A-list Gospel act, Joe Mettle.

The event aimed at inspiring hope in Jesus amidst COVID-19 will come off this Saturday 9th May at 7 pm.

Make sure to bundle up and join in on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram as well as the live telecast on Homebase TV & A TV.

Brace up for a spirit-filled and sanctified cyber space experience where the Holy Spirit through the power of Praise and worship will speedily move through the airwaves and meet you at your point of need as 2 of Ghana’s finest usher millions all over the world into His presence.

