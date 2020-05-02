LIVE: 3 Music Awards 2020
The wait is over. You voted and the results for the 3 Music Awards 2020 are being finally been announced.
We bring to you live updates of the novelty 3 Music Awards 2020 which is taking place to a virtual audience.
Watch the proceedings LIVE.
Find below the list of winners and the respective categories they won in.
Viral Song of The Year – Kawula Biov (Daavi Ne Ba)
Gospel Song of the Year – Celestine Donkor (Agbebolo)
Gospel Act of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Hiplife Song of the Year – Quamina MP (Amanfuor Girls)
Group of the Year – DopeNation
Digital Act of the Year – Shatta Wale
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – J. Derobie (Poverty)
Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz
Best Female Vocal Performance – Efya (Saara)
Best Male Vocal Performance – KiDi (Fakye Me)
