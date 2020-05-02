LIVE: 3 Music Awards 2020

The wait is over. You voted and the results for the 3 Music Awards 2020 are being finally been announced.

Viral Song of The Year – Kawula Biov (Daavi Ne Ba)

Gospel Song of the Year – Celestine Donkor (Agbebolo)

Gospel Act of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Hiplife Song of the Year – Quamina MP (Amanfuor Girls)

Group of the Year – DopeNation

Digital Act of the Year – Shatta Wale

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – J. Derobie (Poverty)

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Best Female Vocal Performance – Efya (Saara)

Best Male Vocal Performance – KiDi (Fakye Me)

