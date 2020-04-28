Events

Akesse, Joe Mettle, MOG, SP, Empress Gifty, others billed for 2020 Hope Concert

It's a virtual Gospel concert in aid of the fight against COVID-19


Akesse, Joe Mettle, MOG, SP, Empress Gifty, others billed for 2020 Hope Concert Photo Credit: Hope Concert/Facebook

The Christian Network Alliance Ghana, is organising a virtual concert, dubbed Hope Concert with some of Ghana’s biggest gospel artistes such as Akesse Brempong, Joe Mettle, MOG, SP Kofi Sarpong, Daughters Of Glorious Jesus, Efe Grace, Perez Muzik, Nacee & Ohemaa Mercy.

The event set to take place on Friday, May 1, is aimed at raising people’s spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic while educating them.



The virtual concert will be streamed live on Svtv, Kofi tv, Gospel Gh and other partner sites.

Bill for Hope concert

