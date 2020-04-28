Akesse, Joe Mettle, MOG, SP, Empress Gifty, others billed for 2020 Hope Concert

The Christian Network Alliance Ghana, is organising a virtual concert, dubbed Hope Concert with some of Ghana’s biggest gospel artistes such as Akesse Brempong, Joe Mettle, MOG, SP Kofi Sarpong, Daughters Of Glorious Jesus, Efe Grace, Perez Muzik, Nacee & Ohemaa Mercy.

The event set to take place on Friday, May 1, is aimed at raising people’s spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic while educating them.

Advertisement

It will feature performances from Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Efe Grace, MOG, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Kofi Sarpong, Nacee and many others.

The virtual concert will be streamed live on Svtv, Kofi tv, Gospel Gh and other partner sites.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!