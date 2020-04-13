3Music Awards 2020 goes virtual on April 24th

3Media Networks, organizers of the 3Music Awards today announced that this year’s main event will now be held virtually on April 24.

Advertisement

The announcement comes weeks after it decided to postpone its originally-scheduled date due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

With Ghana’s public gathering ban still in force, the new date will see only a core team of production hands and performers staging the show to a global audience.

The event will come live from a location in Ghana’s capital, Accra, to audiences on Joy Prime, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Joy Prime TV as well as partner web platforms mainly Ghanamusic.com

“In the past few weeks following the postponement of our annual event and the Fan Festival, we have been brainstorming and exploring possible ways of making the event happen if the situation persists,” says Sadiq Abdulai Abu, CEO, 3Media Networks.

“Given the current lockdown and the fact we are dealing with a fluid situation with no certain end in sight, the team has had to consider one of the options we brainstormed about to ensure that deserving winners for 3Music Awards 2020 are announced as well as wrap our timelines for 2019/2020 and begin preparing for next year.”

The event will feature only three physical performance blocks while others will come through virtually.

3Media Networks say proceeds realized from the final week of voting will be donated to Ghana’s efforts at fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prior to the earlier postponement, the scheme held a successful nominees announcement night attended by leading industry heads.

Advertisement

The event was followed by the highly successful 3Music Women’s Brunch, which brought together leading figures in the arts, creative and entertainment industry for a day’s thought leadership and honoring session.

3Music Awards 2020 is presented by 3Media Networks, Joy FM, Hitz FM, Joy Prime TV, Fantasy Entertainment and EnE Ghana and sponsored by Nasco Electronics with support from Volta Hotel Akosombo and Akosombo Textiles LTD.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!