Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene billed for COVID-19 Virtual Concert on Easter Monday

It will be telecasted live across multiple media platforms

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Under the auspices of the Ministry of Communication and the GH COVID-19 tracker program, Kuami Eugene and Shatta Wale have been billed for a COVID-19 Virtual Concert.

The event unfolds on Easter Monday 13th April at 4pm and will be aired live on GhOne TV, TV3, UTV, Joy Prime, Joy News as well as a live streaming across Facebook and YouTube.

The COVID-19 Virtual Concert is expected to attract over 20,000 online patrons and the entire populace via Free to Air television stations listed above.

