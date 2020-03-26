Events

Edem set to host maiden interactive live streaming concert; AntiCorona

The event will be streamed live across his Facebook and YouTube pages

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

VRMG’s Edem is also set to host an online concert dubbed AntiCorona Concert following Shatta Wale’s Faith Concert.

He has devised a new strategy to keep his fans entertained and kill boredom during the self-isolation period as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

The “Toto” hitmaker, on Sunday, March 29, will hold a live streaming concert dubbed ‘The Anticorona Concert’.

According to him, the concert will be held indoors with a few instrumentalists per government’s directive and stream it on his Facebook and YouTube channels for fans to enjoy.

He said it’s also an effort to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s to entertain fans in the comfort of their homes and also remind them to stay safe and practice all measures that can help us curb the spread,” he said in a press statement.

He added that the concert will be interactive because fans will be allowed to ask questions during the live session which will last an hour.

“A very exciting and interactive performance because they can still ask questions during the live show.”

To join the fun, you need to follow Edem on Facebook (@EdemVRMG) and subscribe to his YouTube channel (@EdemOnTV).

