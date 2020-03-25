Events

Quarantine just got lit with Shatta Wale’s Faith Concert

It will be hosted online with no physical audience

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago

On Saturday the 4th of April, all virtual roads lead to the YouTube Channel of Shatta Wale as he presents to the world, Faith Concert from the courts of his East Legon Ship house residence.

Advertisement

The initiative is to hold an online music concert in a bid to edify and stir up faith in Jesus as the only one to deliver us from the COVID19 outbreak while entertaining patrons from the comfort of their homes.

So far, fellow artistes such as Criss Waddle and Medikal among several others have shown support and interest in this inituative.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Stonebwoy to take a self-quarantine vacation at “Anloga Junction”

Stonebwoy to take a self-quarantine vacation at “Anloga Junction”

1 week ago
Photo of Coded, other celebs laud Edem’s call for COVID19 awareness in local dialects

Coded, other celebs laud Edem’s call for COVID19 awareness in local dialects

1 week ago
Photo of Tweeps clamp down on Wendy Shay over COVID19 tweet

Tweeps clamp down on Wendy Shay over COVID19 tweet

1 week ago
Photo of VGMA Nominees Jam postponed till further notice

VGMA Nominees Jam postponed till further notice

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: