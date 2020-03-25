Quarantine just got lit with Shatta Wale’s Faith Concert

On Saturday the 4th of April, all virtual roads lead to the YouTube Channel of Shatta Wale as he presents to the world, Faith Concert from the courts of his East Legon Ship house residence.

The initiative is to hold an online music concert in a bid to edify and stir up faith in Jesus as the only one to deliver us from the COVID19 outbreak while entertaining patrons from the comfort of their homes.

So far, fellow artistes such as Criss Waddle and Medikal among several others have shown support and interest in this inituative.

