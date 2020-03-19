Events

Rose Adjei books Palm Sunday for Heart of Gratitude concert

It will be a live recording and her "NA GOD" album release concert.

Rose Adjei books Palm Sunday for Heart of Gratitude concert Photo Credit: Rose Adjei/Facebook

Gospel songstress, Rose Adjei is set to host her annual Heart of Gratitude concert on Sunday 5th April inside the Victory Bible Church, Kokomlemle.

The event is set to attract thousands of worshippers and music lovers from far and near and will be a live recording and her “NA GOD” album release concert.

Guest ministers on bill include Paolo, Pst Edwin Dadson, Ernest Opoku Jnr, MOG, Oheneba Clement and Rev Ark Erico.

