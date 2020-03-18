VGMA Nominees Jam postponed till further notice

The Management of Charterhouse, Board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and Vodafone in a press release, has announced the postponement of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Nominees Jam, originally scheduled to come off at the Jackson Park, Koforidua, on the 4th of April.

This has become necessary due to the recently confirmed Covid 19 cases in Ghana, and the National Directives on Public Gathering.

A new date for the 2020 VGMA Nominees Jam will be announced later, subject to further National Directives on Public Gathering. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

We would like to use this opportunity to remind the general public to follow the preventive measures issued by the Ghana Health Service, and comply with Government’s recent directives on Public Gathering, which are aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

