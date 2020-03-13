3Music FanFest postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak!

The much anticipated star-studded 3Music FanFest scheduled to take off this Saturday at the Accra Polo Club has been postponed due to the entry of the Coronavirus pandemic into Ghana.

In a statement released by the organizers, they detailed reasons as seen below:

After consultations in the past few hours, 3Media Networks, its key partners, The Multimedia Broadcasting group, EandE Ghana, Fantasy Entertainment, the board and sponsors, have decided not to go ahead with Saturday’s Fan Fest at the Accra Polo Grounds due to the Corona Virus outbreak in Ghana.

As a forward-thinking organization that prioritizes the safety and well-being of its patrons, this we believe, is the most humane decision to take.

This decision is also meant to compliment ongoing precautionary efforts by the state and other interested organizations.

The Fan Fest will now be held at the earliest in April.

Further details with regards to the main awards night will he communicated in the next few days.

