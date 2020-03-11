Daughters of Glorious Jesus set to host Elder Mireku, S.P. Kofi Sarpong, others at Tribute Concert

Legendary Gospel music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus is set to commemorate their 30-year anniversary with the Glorious 30 Tribute Concert.

The group launched its Glorious 30th anniversary celebration to mark three decades of impacting lives with their ministry in 2019.

They will culminate it with a tribute concert on Sunday, 29th March 2020 at the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries, Kotobabi.

The line-up for Glorious 30 Tribute concert includes Elder Mireku, Tagoe Sisters, S.P. Kofi Sarpong and a host of other gospel ministers.

The group, well noted throughout Ghana for its inspirational songs comprises Mrs Cynthia Appiadu, Mrs Edna Sarpong and Mrs Monica Owusu Ansah.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus currently has 12 albums to its credit and is known for several hit songs including ‘Yesu Mo’, ‘Odomfo’, ‘Bebree’, ‘Woso’, ‘Adedie’, ‘Abba Father’ and ‘Yesu Fata Ayeyi.’

The multiple award-winning group released its debut album ‘Anwanwa Do’ in 1990 and in 2003 released another album which recounts their trials, tribulations and many miraculous deliverance from death titled ‘Aseda’.

