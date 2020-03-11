Events

Daughters of Glorious Jesus set to host Elder Mireku, S.P. Kofi Sarpong, others at Tribute Concert

It's on Sunday, 29th March at the Resurrection Power & Living Bread Ministries, Kotobabi

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 seconds ago
Daughters of Glorious Jesus set to host Elder Mireku, S.P. Kofi Sarpong, others at Tribute Concert
Daughters of Glorious Jesus set to host Elder Mireku, S.P. Kofi Sarpong, others at Tribute Concert Photo Credit: Daughters of Glorious Jesus /Facebook

Legendary Gospel music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus is set to commemorate their 30-year anniversary with the Glorious 30 Tribute Concert.

Advertisement

The group launched its Glorious 30th anniversary celebration to mark three decades of impacting lives with their ministry in 2019.

They will culminate it with a tribute concert on Sunday, 29th March 2020 at the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries, Kotobabi.

The line-up for Glorious 30 Tribute concert includes Elder Mireku, Tagoe Sisters, S.P. Kofi Sarpong and a host of other gospel ministers.

The group, well noted throughout Ghana for its inspirational songs comprises Mrs Cynthia Appiadu, Mrs Edna Sarpong and Mrs Monica Owusu Ansah.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus currently has 12 albums to its credit and is known for several hit songs including ‘Yesu Mo’, ‘Odomfo’, ‘Bebree’, ‘Woso’, ‘Adedie’, ‘Abba Father’ and ‘Yesu Fata Ayeyi.’

The multiple award-winning group released its debut album ‘Anwanwa Do’ in 1990 and in 2003 released another album which recounts their trials, tribulations and many miraculous deliverance from death titled ‘Aseda’.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 2020 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

3 days ago
Photo of MOG Music confident on bagging all 4 VGMA 2020 nominations

MOG Music confident on bagging all 4 VGMA 2020 nominations

3 days ago
Photo of G.Brunot serenades on new single & drops stunning visuals for; I Desire

G.Brunot serenades on new single & drops stunning visuals for; I Desire

4 days ago
Photo of I’m the only artist that can change the music industry – Kula

I’m the only artist that can change the music industry – Kula

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Check Also
Close
Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: