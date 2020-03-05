Empress Gifty launches 2020 Resurrection Effect Concert

Frontliner of Empress Ministry, Empress Gifty in a press briefing on Wednesday, 4th March launched the 2nd edition of her annual event, The Resurrection Effect Concert.

After hosting a successful edition last year in Tema, the ‘Fefeefe’ hitmaker is set to shutdown the Junction Mall at Nungua on Easter Monday, 13th April.

The event is set to attract thousands of worshippers and a number of surprise acts and packages for attendees aside guest ministers like MOG Music and Rev. Yawson.

3 international acts namely Prophet Danso Abbeam (UK), Zaza Mokhethi (South Africa) and Herty Corgie (USA), would also grace the stages and support Empress in thrilling fans to some good music and fragrant worship before the throne room.

This is afree event startingt at 4 pm prompt which will be preceded by a donation from the Empress Ministry to less disadvantaged mothers and children.

