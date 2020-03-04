Check out the full Event Calendar for the 21st VGMAs

The line-up of activities following the recently held launch of the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has been announced.

Advertisement

They include the much-anticipated Nominees Jam and Music Business Seminar all in April 2020 which precedes the main event on the 2nd of May, 2020 inside the Grand Arena of the AICC.

It will be followed right after that with a Celebration Jam on the 9th of May, 2020.

Watch this space for further details and updates in the build-up to music’s biggest night.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!