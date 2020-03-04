Events

Check out the full Event Calendar for the 21st VGMAs

Watch this space for further details and updates in the build up to music's biggest night.

Check out the full Event Calendar for the 21st VGMAs
Check out the full Event Calendar for the 21st VGMAs Photo Credit: Charterhouse/fb

The line-up of activities following the recently held launch of the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has been announced.

They include the much-anticipated Nominees Jam and Music Business Seminar all in April 2020 which precedes the main event on the 2nd of May, 2020 inside the Grand Arena of the AICC.

It will be followed right after that with a Celebration Jam on the 9th of May, 2020.

Watch this space for further details and updates in the build-up to music's biggest night.

