Stonebwoy headlines Ghana Independence Celebration in Washington DC

It will be held on the 7th of March in commemoration of Ghana's 63rd independence

Photo credit: Stonebwoy/fb

Stonebwoy is set to headline the Ghana Independence Celebration together with a host of Ghanaian acts inside the Club Elevate, Washington DC.

It will be held on the 7th of March in commemoration of Ghana’s 63rd independence day celebration which falls on the day before the event.

Other supporting artistes on the night include Sista Afia, D-Black & Nina Ricchie. It will be an all-night affair from 9 pm to 3 am.

