D-Black to storm ‘Afrobeats in Jamaica’ Festival with Davido, Ashanti, others

D-Black to storm 'Afrobeats in Jamaica' Festival with Davido, Ashanti, others Photo credit:D-Black

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rap act/entrepreneur, D-Black has just been announced as the only Ghanaian act at the world-renowned Afrobeats in Jamaica Festival.

The event is slated for the 21st – 26th of May in Montego Bay, Jamaica alongside Nigeria’s Davido, Ashanti from the USA, Spice & Konshens from Jamaica and many more yet to be announced.

The Afrobeats In Festival has hit many countries & cities around the world in recent times from Dubai to London, Miami, Paris, Portugal, Amsterdam.

It has seen some of the continent’s A list acts perform including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage as well as Meek Mill, Trey Songz and Rody Ricch touching the Afrobeats on stage in Amsterdam and Paris last year. 

Get tickets and flight packages for the 2020 Edition of Afrobeats in Jamaica with D-Black, Davido , Ashanti and more at www.afrobeatsin.com.

