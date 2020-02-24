‘Mr Music Man’ Kojo Antwi & Steel Pulse ready for Independence Concert

All is set for the Independence Special live music experience with internationally-acclaimed Grammy award-winning Reggae band, Steel Pulse and the legendary Kojo Antwi.

Rejoice Rejoice

Good tidings I bring you

Hear ye a message to you, my friend

Voices cry invoke your angels

When pressure drop it cannot conquer dread no

So blow away your bluesy feeling

Spirits say take the world off you shoulder

One foot in the grave is a foolish step to take (dancer)

Chant, chant a Psalm a day…. “

Do you remember this tune? You know, besides Bob Marley, the hit British reggae music export, Steel Pulse, whose music was thoroughly effervescent must be the favourite reggae group for many buffs in the 1980s.

There certainly was something about that group’s offerings that resonated with the time, and many young people embraced them wholeheartedly.

In many secondary schools back in the day, it was normal for students to look forward to what they referred to as “records night, or jams,” and anticipated lots of Steel Pulse tunes, like Bodyguard and Roller Skates!

Club-goers also knew the lyrics to all their songs, and always became animated when Steel Pulse tunes were on.

They’d fill the dance floors and rock and sway in a mystical fashion.

Those were fun days. And all these reminisces must send readers back a good few years to those days back in the 80s.

To how they used to sing along to every single line of tunes like;

‘Roller Skates’;

Life life without music

I can’t go

Life life without music

I can’t go

Coming up this Independence Weekend in March, the sensational band, will be in town to play a fully loaded live concert which is planned to commemorate the landmark anniversaries of two great powerhouses in media and events, Joy FM @ 25 and Charterhouse @ 20. Incredible stuff!

Taking place at the Grand Arena located inside the Accra International

Conference Center, this night of music magic is scheduled for the 7th March and is co-headlined by Ghana’s own Music Maestro, Kojo Antwi.

It will be such a Live Music Haven! Kojo Antwi’s transcending tunes always light up his performances, and older now, his voice is even more silky, and his stagecraft, even more engaging.

The night is designed to have an 80s party vibe, with a table setting, giving it an informal yet intimate feel, and a cash bar, in the very spacious and secure Grand Arena, which is fully air-conditioned.

There will be some theatre-style seating arrangements too. Tickets come in various corporates packages, and organizations are encouraged to acquire

tables as gifts for clients and employees.

Also, old friends can come in a group to have a reunion.

Tickets are available at www.ticketpro.com. Standard tickets – Ghc200, Premium tickets – Ghc300, VIP tickets – Ghc500 and can also be gotten from Charterhouse, Xmen and Nallem stores at the malls.

For VIP Tables and Ticket delivery call 0501288520. This event is proudly brought to you by Charterhouse@20 and Joyfm@25 and supported by Labadi Beach Hotel and South Africa Wines.

