Check out all the twist & turns at finals of TV3 Mentor Reloaded

The grand finale of TV3 Mentor Reloaded was full of interesting twists and turnout of events as Optional King beat ChiChiz to win the overall 2-bedroom house.

Advertisement

Optional King shut down the entire Accra International Conference Center as audiences went wild with the announcement of finalist born Mohammed Lukeman as the winner of the TV3 Mentor Reloaded.

With memorable performances including the crazy Fela Kuti’s “Zombie” a creative rendition in his own dialect, the Optional King won the ultimate prize of a 2-bedroom house.

Optional King whose consistency in projecting the culture of the northern sector night after night earned praise of the judges who described him as ready for the showbiz industry.

The incredible Chichiz came second place and got a return flight to cool off in Cairo, Egypt as well as a cash prize of GHc6,000.00, two recorded master of his songs and other goodies.

A fan also surprised him with a beautiful portrait right after his second performance on Sunday night.

ChiChiz whose rather emotional message centered on road carnage seized the opportunity to pay tribute to celebs who perished through motor accidents like Kwame Owusu Ansah, Suzzy Williams, Terry Bon Chaka, Ebony among others.

On the downside of the night, Evance and Jedy were evicted leaving Optional King, Yaw Black, Myka and Chichiz to slug it out for the grand prize out of which Myka came third as Yaw Black took the fourth position.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!