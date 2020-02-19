Events

Diana Hamilton dumbfounded as fans prevent her from singing

Diana Hamilton dumbfounded as fans prevent her from singing
Diana Hamilton dumbfounded as fans prevent her from singing Photo Credit: Manuel Photography

Reigning VGMA 2019 Gospel Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton has successfully held her well-publicized ‘The Experience with Diana Hamilton’ event.

The event gathered thousands of fans and music lovers who thronged and packed to full capacity the main auditorium of the International Central Gospel Church Calvary Temple, Sakumono, Accra.

Sunday was indeed a great and memorable moment in the history of Ghana’s gospel fraternity as names like Akesse Brempong and Joe Mettle took turns to thrill fans with their uplifting gospel hits.

Diana herself wasn’t even allowed to express her vocal abilities as the mammoth crowd sang her back to back hits anytime she introduced the song.

It was a moment where the tangible presence of God was felt and we can say beyond every reasonable doubt that a lot of expectant hearts left with multiple testimonies.

Other Gospel musicians like Bernice Offei, Cecy Twum, Ohemaa Mercy, Uncle Ato, SP Kofi Sarpong, just to mention a few, were present to support and have a great experience with their colleague, Diana Antwi Hamilton.

