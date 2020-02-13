Events

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy to share stage with Lil Wayne, Nelly, others at Beale Street Music Festival

It's on May 1 - May 3 at the Tom Lee Park in Memphis, USA & will host over 62 acts.

Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Facebook

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are set to share stage with the creme de la creme of global Hip Hop, Pop, Rock and diverse genres at this year’s Beale Street Music Festival.

The event happening on the 1st of May to the 3rd of May at the Tom Lee Park in Memphis, USA will host over 62 acts.

They include major names like Lil Wayne, The Lumineers, Nelly, Weezer, Three 6 Mafia, among several others.

Check flyer below for further details:

