Sarkodie, Stonebwoy to share stage with Lil Wayne, Nelly, others at Beale Street Music Festival

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are set to share stage with the creme de la creme of global Hip Hop, Pop, Rock and diverse genres at this year’s Beale Street Music Festival.

Advertisement

The event happening on the 1st of May to the 3rd of May at the Tom Lee Park in Memphis, USA will host over 62 acts.

They include major names like Lil Wayne, The Lumineers, Nelly, Weezer, Three 6 Mafia, among several others.

Check flyer below for further details:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!