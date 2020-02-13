S3fa set to host Fameye, Akwaboah, Bisa KDei, others at Love Notes concert

Events

She's an exceptional live performer & avid fan of highlife. Her 'Odo Yewu' and 'Pepper' records attests to this.

Photo Credit: S3fa/Facebook

3 Music Awards nominee, S3fa is set to lock down the day after Val’s day with a love-themed concert dubbed ‘Love Notes’

The delectable songstress after making her mark with her 2019 smash record ‘Shuga’ is set to treat fans to a version of her a lot of Ghanaians are yet to see.

Sefa is an exceptional live performer and an avid fan of highlife. Her ‘Odo Yewu’ and ‘Pepper’ records would definitely attest that truth.

The YWF Gang Band, Mz Vee, Bisa Kdei, Akwaboah, Sista Afia, Ms.Forson, Gyakie, Akiyana, Kweku Afro, and more will join her to thrill patrons all night long at the Oasis Lounge in Cantonments at 8 pm.

This event is powered by Black Avenue Muzik, Oasis Lounge, Black Trace and supported by Baileys, Yfm, Live Fm, 4syte Tv, Graphic Showbiz, Citi fm, Citi Tv, Gh One Tv.

With Single Ticket’s going for GHS 50 and Double for GHS 80, Get your tickets at www.ticketmiller.com.

You can just dial *714*5*3# as well to get your tickets immediately or find them at these outlets listed below:

Nyonyo Essentials, Pinkberry (All Branches), Nallem Clothing (All Malls), Oasis Lounge, My CellPhone Repairs (A&C Mall), Koala Supermarket (All Branches) & Call : 0543000758 , 0246038760, 0249329389 for Table Reservations.

