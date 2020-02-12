S.K Frimpong, Joe Mettle billed for Harvest Chapel Val’s Day event; Deep Love

Spirit filled singer, Stephen Kojo Frimpong aka S.K Frimpong will be spreading love the God-way through praises at the Harvest Chapel International, Tehilla Temple, Tesano. together with the one and only Joe Mettle

The event dubbed ‘Deep Love’, the Official Vals Day Praise, will see Joe Mettle teaming up with S.K Frimpong as the duo treat congregants to soul lifting, praise filled music.

The night is expected to be a celebration of God’s undeserved and unwavering love as the World marks Saint Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Looking ahead to his performance at ‘Deep Love’ which starts at 6:00pm, S.K Frimpong spoke about the essence of spending Valentine’s day in the house of God.

‘‘There is no purer form of love than what God has for us so if indeed we want to express love, we need to show appreciation to the one who first loved us and continues to love us unconditionally and also show our love to him by doing what pleases Him alone.

That’s why I am excited at the opportunity to spend the night with people of God and in the house of God. We can do no better than to prove our actions that we appreciate him, praising him for his wondrous love’’, he said.

‘‘I am therefore calling on all congregants of Harvest Chapel International, the youth especially, to join me as we sing praises to our God almighty at the official Vals Day Praise, that is ‘Deep Love’.

Let’s praise Him wholeheartedly and I believe He will bless us. Join me and my brother Joe Mettle on the night and let’s encounter God together’’, he concluded.

The night will also see performance from the Harvest Youth Choir.

