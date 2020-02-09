Merqury Quaye to Shut Down Osu on Vals Day

Come Friday, February 14 from 7 pm, Accra will come alive with the biggest jam to ever hit the Oxford street, Osu as Compu Ghana in association with LG Xboom hosts ‘Merqury Quaye Live’ concert.

Advertisement

The event, which is amassing high anticipation and excitement among music fans in Accra, introduces a fresh alternative to the usual romantic events held on Vals day which commemorates the expressions of affection among relatives, lovers and friends.

Merqury Quaye Live will see Ghana’s finest hypeman mix a great selection of music to get teaming audience at the event which will be held at the forecourt of Compu Ghana, jam all night, with appearances by selected musicians.

Even with this, you still have no idea what's coming! Just be at Osu Oxford Street on February 14 and witness a party of a lifetime! #MerquryQuayeLive pic.twitter.com/93AFLaDTC4 — Turn Up Army At 4 (@merquryquaye) February 5, 2020

‘Merqury Quaye Live’ will mark a direct follow-up to the DJ’s widely acclaimed performance at Saminifest at Dansoman High street, Accra, which was entirely met with overwhelmingly positive reception from attendees.

According to Rita Serwaa Safoa, Marketing Head at Compu Ghana, Merqury Quaye Live will offer the opportunity to the electronics wholesaler and retailer to give its fans a treat and to bring LG’s highly acclaimed Xboom high-fi entertainment system closer to them.

“Merqury Quaye’s energy is synonymous to the power of the LG Xboom and that informs our decision to partner with him for this amazing show”, she added.

Attractions on the night include XBoom dance contests, product giveaways and the Champagne moment. See you at Merqury Quaye Live at Osu on Vals Day.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!