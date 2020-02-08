Steel Pulse & Kojo Antwi billed for JOY FM @25 & Charterhouse @20’s Independence Bash

Sensational 80s reggae band, Steel Pulse and Ghana’s Music Maestro Kojo Antwi, are set to play a fully loaded live concert to commemorate the celebration of the landmark anniversaries of two great powerhouses in media and events in Ghana, JOY FM @25 and Charterhouse @20.

Taking place on 7th March, at the Grand Arena located inside the Accra

International Conference Center, this night of music magic is scheduled for the 63rd independence Anniversary Weekend.

It’s a time with the band that brought music lovers such classics as ‘CHANT A PSALM and several others in a concert dubbed the INDEPENDENCE BASH, an event curated to provide entertainment to Mature audiences.

One of Britain’s greatest reggae bands, Steel Pulse is a politically minded band which started out playing authentic Roots Reggae with touches of Jazz and Latin music and earned a substantial audience among conscious music loyalists around the world.

Designed as a mature VIP experience, Mrs. Theresa Ayoade, CEO at Events

Powerhouse, Charterhouse, producers of the event, believes there’s a growing need to create quality entertainment for the capital’s more mature audience to unwind and network.

“This is for the grown and funky, an evening outing experience that the older crowd can feel comfortable to attend and enjoy, for a change.

Lately, most events have been designed for young audiences, which many mature people tend to find a bit too boisterous.”

The “Steel Pulse Live in Ghana” INDEPENDENCE BASH is designed to have an 80s party vibe, with a mixed set up of both theatre seating and VIP table setting, giving it an informal yet intimate feel.

This setup, with a cash bar, in the very spacious, fully air-conditioned and secure Grand Arena, offers the opportunity for Corporates to get fully serviced tables and tickets for clients and employees appreciation gifts and Associations and Old School Year Groups to sit together at tables or even old friends to have a reunion.

Remember the polished synthesizer sounds and elements of dance music and R&B that crept into their music, and “how you used to bop your head to their tunes at Keteke, Cave du Roi, Black Caesar’s Palace, Balm Tavern and Maharani nightclubs?

Here’s a chance to relive those days,” shares a delighted Theresa, who

is an advocate for creating quality entertainment for mature people.

Tickets are available in Standard, Premium and VIP and Gold, Deluxe or Super Deluxe tables, which come with a variety of curated hospitality offers, and can be obtained at www.ticketprogh.com, XMEN and NALLEM Stores in Malls.

