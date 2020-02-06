Events

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 days ago
Joey B to perform at AfroDam Freedom Concert in Holland. Photo Credit: Joey B

There will never be a dull moment with Joey B as he is set to perform in Holland for AfroDam Freedom Concert (Ghana @ 63) this year.

Joey B will perform on 20th March 2020 at HJE WencjebachWeg, 180, 1096 AS, Amsterdam. Tickets will start going on sale very soon.

A host of celebrities and artists based in Holland will be added to the show.

As this coincides with the 63rd Independence celebration of the Republic of Ghana, we will be celebrating the rich Ghanaian culture through music, fashion and dance” said Nana Bonsu, CEO of FOKS Entertainment said

You remember Kwasi Bonsu, the low-key manager of FOKS Entertainment, who has helped so many artists such as Sarkodie, Ikonz, Dr Cryme, Nadjat, D-Flex, Piesie and more in the background scenes.

FOKS Entertainment and Joey B have promised fans to treat them with hit songs like Stable, Ux Me, La Familia, Wave, Cigarette, Strawberry Ginger, Tonga and more.

