Stonebwoy to headline 3 shows in the UK this May

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall Artist Stonebwoy is undoubtedly one of the top artist in Ghana and Africa as a whole. 2020 just begun and it seems to be a packed one for Stonebwoy.

He announced earlier he is dropping an album this month and according to O2 Institute, he’s got 3 shows to headline in the UK.

This is the programme lineup:

Friday 8th May: O2 Academy Islington, London.

Saturday 9th May: Manchester Academy 3.

Sunday 10th May: Birmingham O2 institute.

O2 customers can get Priority Tickets from 10 am on 5 February // General Sale starts 10 am on 7 February.

Ticket can be purchased at livenation.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

